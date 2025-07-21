Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 477,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after buying an additional 455,757 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $6,218,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3%

XHR stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.