Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Certara were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Certara by 3.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Certara by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 108,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 1.43. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

