Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 14,900 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in TKO Group by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 394,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $1,684,482.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 201,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,638.40. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $170.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $182.60.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.16%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

