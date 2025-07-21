Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6,702.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 60,337 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,619,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSEX. Wall Street Zen lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $54.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. Middlesex Water Company has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $70.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

