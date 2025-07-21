Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ HSII opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $951.61 million, a PE ratio of 131.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

