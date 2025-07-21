Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $45.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

See Also

