Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trupanion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000.

Trupanion stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $341.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,671.40. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,434.24. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $544,870 over the last three months. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

