Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.02 on Monday. Sabre Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $776.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

