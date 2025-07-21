Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 579,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.67. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

