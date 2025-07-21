Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Photronics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 1,761.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 22.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Garcia bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,762. This trade represents a 35.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $595,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 459,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,384.60. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $985,035. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

