Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $14.77 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $983.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

