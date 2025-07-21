Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 198,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 289,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $58.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFIN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Debra A. Bradford bought 1,508 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.39 per share, with a total value of $74,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,357.72. This trade represents a 81.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,962.25. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $208,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

