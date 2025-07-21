Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.30 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Uniti Group stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.39 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

