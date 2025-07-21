Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,032 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 1,938.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 584,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE ATEN opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

