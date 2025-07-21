Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.4%

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $106.77 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

