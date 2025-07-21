MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $142.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $586,308.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,850.81. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,380 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $299,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,826.10. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,227 shares of company stock worth $56,118,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

