Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,082,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 158,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Mammoth Resources Stock Up 50.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.