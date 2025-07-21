Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $202.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

