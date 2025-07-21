Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 285,110 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 285,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.