Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 42,012 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HIMS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE HIMS opened at $50.36 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $141,219.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,191.54. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $552,413.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,806.80. The trade was a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,119 shares of company stock worth $35,388,141 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

