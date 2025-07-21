Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,563,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,913,000 after purchasing an additional 91,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,880,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,642 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,006,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,444,000 after purchasing an additional 245,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,556,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,485,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZWS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

