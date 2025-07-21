Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2,072.1% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,090,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 195.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $3.65 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.