Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $70,462,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,684,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,363,000 after acquiring an additional 903,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 867,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alkermes by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 529,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

