Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Perimeter Solutions worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth about $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 254,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,527,308. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivek Raj sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,144.40. This represents a 31.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,094 shares of company stock worth $3,587,021 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PRM opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.95. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRM. UBS Group upped their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

