Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.23% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, COO Dixiana M. Berrios sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,784. This represents a 31.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $325,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,170.37. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,450 shares of company stock worth $4,005,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:MCB opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $828.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

