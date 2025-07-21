Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 2,813.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE:CPA opened at $108.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.82 million. Copa had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 17.66%. Copa’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

