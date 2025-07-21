Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 9.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blue Bird by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $42.75 on Monday. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 64.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $451,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,193.57. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $554,151.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 270,766 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,942.20. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,149 shares of company stock worth $1,369,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

