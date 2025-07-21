Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.13. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.