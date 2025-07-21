Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 12.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 67,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $78.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.75. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TPB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Graham Purdy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,466 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,773.98. This trade represents a 11.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $817,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,639.57. The trade was a 51.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,300 shares of company stock worth $8,666,867. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

