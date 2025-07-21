Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 995,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 438,388 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3,749.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 424,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 413,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 382,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3%

AMRX opened at $7.97 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -199.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 188.26%. The business had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

