Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.43% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 473,723 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 198,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.46. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 63,291 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 486,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,794.80. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

