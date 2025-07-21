Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,591 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,329,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,963 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $6,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after buying an additional 68,022 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 542,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 62,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Down 1.1%

RYI stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $732.87 million, a P/E ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -340.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

