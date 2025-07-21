Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,841 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.20. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

