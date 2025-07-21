Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,608 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ZimVie by 6.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ZimVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,425,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 892,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ZimVie by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 172,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIMV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered ZimVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

ZimVie Stock Performance

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.14. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $235.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.07.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

