Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 621,694 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 621,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cohu by 232.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,225.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 826.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 105.5% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

