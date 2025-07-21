Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 723 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,825,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 85.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 2.26. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,360.76. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $80,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,990. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.