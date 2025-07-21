Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 993 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after acquiring an additional 386,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,887,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $251.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day moving average is $220.55. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $260.93.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,730. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock worth $3,841,417. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTS. Northcoast Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

