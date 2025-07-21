Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in World Kinect by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in World Kinect by 17.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of WKC stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 117.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Kinect Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. World Kinect’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

