MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $44.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGM. Citizens Jmp lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $45.54.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

