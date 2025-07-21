MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 29.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 14.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 2,189.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLKN. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $19.40 on Monday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $31.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.