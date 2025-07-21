M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Stake Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after buying an additional 1,761,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $317,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18,471.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after purchasing an additional 701,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $48,939,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $196.15 on Monday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

