Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 764.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 51.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.