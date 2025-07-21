Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.2%

MSM opened at $87.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 96.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSM

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.