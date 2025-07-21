Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $780,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.30.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

