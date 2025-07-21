Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Olin by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Olin by 188.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Olin by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 183.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE OLN opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

