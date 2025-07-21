Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Wendy’s and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.