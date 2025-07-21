Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 120,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,779,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $131.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.85. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 377.51% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,586.72. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $650,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,407,326.32. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

