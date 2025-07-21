Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Amedisys by 56.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 68.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 108.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

AMED stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

