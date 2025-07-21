Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 597,537 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 499,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,754,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 83.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 993,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,337,000 after purchasing an additional 336,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.1%

CXT opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $67.01.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.37%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

