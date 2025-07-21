National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,718,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

FIZZ opened at $46.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.81. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $313.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

